Alpha OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Online
Alpha OTT Release: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller Alpha has finally reached theatres, drawing praise for its action and performances while sparking debate over its story. Here's everything we know about its expected OTT release
YRF Chose Theatres Over a Massive OTT Deal
Before Alpha hit cinemas, reports claimed that Netflix had offered nearly Rs 215 crore to secure the film as a direct-to-digital release. However, Yash Raj Films reportedly declined the proposal, staying committed to its theatrical-first approach.
The studio believed Alpha was crafted for the big-screen experience and wanted audiences to enjoy its large-scale action sequences in cinemas. It also reportedly dismissed rumours suggesting the film would skip theatres, expressing confidence that a female-led action entertainer could succeed at the box office.
Netflix Expected to Stream Alpha After Its Theatrical Run
With Alpha now running in theatres, attention has shifted to its digital release. According to reports, Netflix is expected to become the film's streaming platform once its theatrical window ends.
Although an official OTT release date has not yet been announced by Yash Raj Films, the production house is expected to follow its usual release strategy before making the film available online. Until then, the movie will remain exclusive to theatres.
Performances and Cameos Become Major Talking Points
Alpha has received mixed reactions from viewers, with opinions divided over its screenplay and storytelling. However, several elements of the film have won widespread appreciation.
Alia Bhatt has earned praise for handling demanding action sequences, while Sharvari has been appreciated for her confident screen presence. Hrithik Roshan's special appearance as Kabir from War has emerged as one of the film's biggest highlights, delighting fans of the YRF Spy Universe. Bobby Deol's powerful performance as the antagonist has also impressed audiences, alongside the film's stylish visuals and action-packed set pieces.
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