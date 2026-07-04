Before Alpha hit cinemas, reports claimed that Netflix had offered nearly Rs 215 crore to secure the film as a direct-to-digital release. However, Yash Raj Films reportedly declined the proposal, staying committed to its theatrical-first approach.

The studio believed Alpha was crafted for the big-screen experience and wanted audiences to enjoy its large-scale action sequences in cinemas. It also reportedly dismissed rumours suggesting the film would skip theatres, expressing confidence that a female-led action entertainer could succeed at the box office.