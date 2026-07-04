Steal Alpha Star Sharvari Wagh's Minimalist Glam for Your Next Date Night
Loving Sharvari Wagh's breezy no-makeup looks in Alpha? What if we bring you her ultra-glam date night look that's minimal yet stunning? Keep scrolling to know how to get that look!
Sharvari Wagh's glam looks!
Sharvari is one of the most loved and celebrated stars whose glam looks know no bounds. She loves to take a ‘less is more’ route while doing her makeup, still looking gorgeous each time. Do you have a date night coming up and want to look as stunning as her? Keep scrolling to get her look!
Deep hydration
Always start with a deeply hydrated skin. Use a dollop of moisturiser, serum, and a good sheet mask to lock in that glow to say hello to hydrated and plump skin before beginning the makeup.
Creamy concealer and foundation!
Invest in a good high-end foundation and concealer, as it will do wonders to keep your makeup's base intact. A few drug store options are good too, but we recommend the former.
Creamy blushes!
Sharvari swears by a good creamy blush to add natural colour to her cheeks. It makes one's face look fresh as a daisy.
Nude lipstick
Complete your soft glam by adding a nude lip liner and filling in the lips with a soft nude colour shade, and voilà, your simple date night look is complete!
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