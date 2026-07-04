Salman Khan gave a shout-out to his brother Sohail Khan for his wild card entry into Prime Video's reality show 'Alliance'. Sohail's sister Arpita Khan also extended her support. The show, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, is a high-stakes reality game.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday gave a shout out to his brother Sohail Khan, who recently entered as a wild card in Prime Video's show 'Alliance'. Salman shared a heartfelt message that read, "Best Wishes Brother."

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Sohail has produced several films over the years, but he hasn't done much acting for quite some time. The upcoming Alliance project will most likely give a significant boost to his career. Even before Salman, Sohail's sister Arpita Khan had also extended her support, rooting for the actor as he stepped into the high-stakes reality game.

New Wild Card Entries

Popular Nigerian content creator Agu Stanley has also entered Alliance as a wild card contestant. With his fluent Hindi, sharp observations on everyday Indian life, and relatable humour, Stanley has built a huge fan base among Indian audiences. Notably, he was recently seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bollywood film Bandar.

About 'Alliance' Reality Show

Being hosted by actor Kunal Kemu, Alliance began streaming on Prime Video from June 26, with Ravi Kishan, Rivva Kishan, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor, Payal Dhare (Gaming), Sabby Suri, Vanshaj Singh, Armaan Khera, Delbar Arya and Dollyy Javved as the participants.

The Alliance reality show revolves around high-stakes psychological warfare, shifting loyalties, and strategic manipulation.

Ravi Kishan Exits Show

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan recently exited the show due to his professional commitments. (ANI)