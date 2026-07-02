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Alpha Box Office Collection Advance Booking: Can Alia Bhatt Deliver a Double-Digit Start? Check
Alpha Box Office Collection Advance Booking: Alia Bhatt's much-awaited spy thriller Alpha is set to hit theatres this Friday, and its advance booking numbers indicate steady pre-release interest. With solo release advantage and positive buzz
Advance Bookings Show Steady Start
With just days left before its theatrical release, Alpha has begun registering encouraging advance booking numbers across India. According to early trade estimates, the film has earned around Rs 41.05 lakh through advance ticket sales for its opening day across more than 10,000 Hindi 2D shows.
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When blocked seats are included, the estimated first-day advance booking collection rises to nearly Rs 1.52 crore. Maharashtra has emerged as the biggest contributor with approximately Rs 34.76 lakh in advance sales, followed closely by Delhi at Rs 34.35 lakh. Gujarat has also recorded healthy demand, contributing over Rs 10.66 lakh
Opening Day Collection Could Reach Rs 7–8 Crore
Based on current booking trends, industry trackers believe Alpha is likely to collect around Rs 7–8 crore net on its opening day in India. While that would be a decent start, the film still has an opportunity to improve its performance through strong spot bookings on release day.
Trade experts also feel that positive audience reactions and word-of-mouth could significantly boost collections over the weekend. The biggest talking point now is whether Alpha can cross the double-digit mark on day one if walk-in audiences turn up in large numbers.
A Crucial Release for the YRF Spy Universe
Alpha holds special importance for Yash Raj Films as it is the first female-led action film in the studio's successful Spy Universe. The franchise has previously delivered major hits with films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, featuring stars such as Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan.
The film also arrives at a time when the franchise is looking to regain momentum following the relatively modest performance of War 2. With virtually no major box office competition apart from the animated family release Minions and Monsters, Alpha has a clear opportunity to attract audiences and strengthen the future of the YRF Spy Universe.
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