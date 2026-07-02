With just days left before its theatrical release, Alpha has begun registering encouraging advance booking numbers across India. According to early trade estimates, the film has earned around Rs 41.05 lakh through advance ticket sales for its opening day across more than 10,000 Hindi 2D shows.

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When blocked seats are included, the estimated first-day advance booking collection rises to nearly Rs 1.52 crore. Maharashtra has emerged as the biggest contributor with approximately Rs 34.76 lakh in advance sales, followed closely by Delhi at Rs 34.35 lakh. Gujarat has also recorded healthy demand, contributing over Rs 10.66 lakh