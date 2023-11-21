Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allu Arjun shares adorable photos of daughter on her birthday; lovingly calls her 'My bundle of joy'

    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    Allu Arjun posted a series of adorable pictures featuring himself and his daughter Allu Arha. The images capture joyful moments of the father-daughter duo having a great time. Accompanying the pictures is a heartfelt caption penned by Allu Arjun.

    article_image1

    X/ Allu Arjun

    Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha's daughter turned 8 on November 2021. The couple had a heartwarming family celebration.

    article_image2

    X/ Allu Arjun

    The Pushpa actor took to social media, particularly Twitter (now X), to extend his birthday wishes to his little princess. Among the shared posts were several unseen pictures featuring Allu Arjun and Arha during Varun Tej and Lavanaya Tripathi's wedding in Italy.

    article_image3

    X/ Allu Arjun

    Expressing his joy, Allu Arjun captioned the posts with endearing phrases such as "My Bundle of Joy," "My Joy," and "Happy Birthday to my JOY." The actor delighted fans with a GIF showcasing playful and goofy poses with his daughter. 

    article_image4

    X/ Allu Arjun

    One snapshot captured Allu Arjun in a traditional white suit, sporting a carefree hairdo and stylish black shades. Little Arha looked charming in a pastel lavender dress adorned with floral patterns and sparkling boots. The duo showcased their dance moves during Varun Tej's baraat, adding a touch of festivity to the celebration.

    article_image5

    X/ Allu Arjun

    In another black and white monochrome photo, Allu Arjun and Arha shared a genuine laugh, reflecting their close bond. An adorable image depicted Arha in a glittering frock, smiling while facing a mirror, presented in timeless black and white.

    article_image6

    X/ Allu Arjun

    A delightful GIF featured Allu Arjun in a knitted sweater with a graffiti design, complemented by black shades and white trousers. 

    article_image7

    X/ Allu Arjun

    Arha looked lovely in a white princess frock, and together, they struck playful poses with goofy pouts.

    article_image8

    X/ Allu Arjun

    In a separate tweet, Allu Arjun shared a single picture capturing Allu Arha's charm as she wore a traditional half saree, paired with loose hair, a diamond necklace, and simple yet adorable makeup. The posts collectively painted a heartwarming picture of the actor's love and joy in celebrating his daughter's special day.

    article_image9

    X/ Allu Arjun

    Regarding his professional endeavors, Allu Arjun is set to grace the screen in the sequel to the 2021 film, aptly titled "Pushpa 2: The Rule." The upcoming movie will feature the return of Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their respective roles from the first installment. Joining them will be acclaimed actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and others, each contributing significantly to the unfolding narrative. The film is slated for August 15 release next year.

