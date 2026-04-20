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Allu Arjun Film Fee: Pushpa 2 Salary Makes Him The Highest Paid Indian Actor; Check Here
The 'Pushpa 2' wave shook the box office, but the real shocker is Allu Arjun's massive earnings. Thanks to a unique '30 paise per rupee' formula, he has raked in over Rs 600 crore. Here's how this model is making him the country's most expensive star
The global roar started with 'Pushpa'
'Pushpa 2' became a box office tsunami
Franchise's total collection crosses Rs 2000 crore
Allu Arjun's game-changer '30 paise per rupee' formula
Allu Arjun's total earnings from the 'Pushpa' franchise
A profitable deal for producers too
This model isn't just profitable for Allu Arjun, but for producers as well. They don't have to pay a massive advance fee, which reduces the pressure of budget and loans. Allu Arjun will next be seen in 'Raaka', directed by Atlee. This high-budget sci-fi film is set to release in 2027 and will star Deepika Padukone as the lead heroine.
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