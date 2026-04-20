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Allu Arjun's total earnings from the 'Pushpa' franchise

Thanks to this unique model, Allu Arjun earned around Rs 623.76 crore from the 'Pushpa' franchise. This figure is way more than any other Indian actor's earnings, putting him ahead of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth. Allu Arjun's earnings from 'Pushpa 2' alone are so huge that they could fund almost three films like Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'. For context, the budget of 'Pushpa 2' is said to be around Rs 225 crore.