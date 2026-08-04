Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke down during a Facebook LIVE, revealing her mother is stranded in Assam's flood-hit Nazira while several relatives have been left homeless by the devastating floods.

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke down during a recent Facebook LIVE as she spoke about the devastating flood situation in Assam. The actor, who has been actively urging people to support relief efforts, struggled to hold back tears while revealing that her mother is still stuck in flood-hit Nazira.

Apologising to fans for not sharing an update earlier, Devoleena admitted she had been avoiding making a video because she knew she would become emotional. She shared that Sivasagar and Nazira hold a special place in her heart, as she was born and raised there and completed her schooling and college in the region.

Family Members Lose Their Homes

While Devoleena said her family's old house has remained safe by God's grace, she revealed that her grandmother's and aunt's homes have been completely submerged in floodwaters. Visibly emotional, the actor said everything had been washed away, leaving nothing behind. She added that the visuals coming from the affected areas are heartbreaking and reflect the scale of the destruction.

Despite her personal distress, Devoleena has continued to support relief efforts by encouraging donations and sharing updates on social media. Her recent Instagram Stories also showed a truck carrying essential supplies for flood-affected families.

Assam Flood Situation Remains Serious

The Assam flood crisis has impacted thousands of families across the state. According to PTI, the state government has released the first tranche of interim relief worth around ₹160 crore for more than 75,000 of the worst-affected households. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 85, although the number of affected people has reduced to around 1.35 lakh.