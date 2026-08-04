Henry Cavill confirms he will star in the live-action 'Warhammer 40,000' series, but his character remains a secret. He also announced Mike Flanagan as writer and revealed a new animated 'Warhammer 40,000' project is also in development.

Henry Cavill Confirms Live-Action 'Warhammer 40,000' Developments

Henry Cavill has officially confirmed a series of major developments surrounding the highly anticipated live-action 'Warhammer 40,000' universe, including his starring role in the television adaptation, while revealing that the identity of his character will remain under wraps for now. The actor and producer addressed fans through a post on his official Instagram alongside partner Natalie Viscuso, putting to rest weeks of speculation following industry reports and leaks.

Cavill confirmed that acclaimed filmmaker Mike Flanagan has joined the project as the writer, United Artists has partnered on the production, and a new animated 'Warhammer 40,000' project is also in development. Speaking about the live-action adaptation, Cavill praised Flanagan's involvement and the progress being made behind the scenes. He acknowledged the scale of adapting the popular franchise, describing it as an "absolute monster to wrestle," while expressing confidence in the creative direction with Flanagan on board.

Perhaps the biggest announcement for fans was Cavill's confirmation that he will not only remain creatively involved as a producer but will also lead the series on screen. However, he stopped short of revealing whom he will portray. "Who that character is, however, shall remain a secret for now!" Cavill mentioned in the caption. His statement also addressed speculation over his continued involvement with the project after a period of limited official updates. Recent reports, including details emerging from a Games Workshop corporate financial report, had suggested that Mike Flanagan had joined the adaptation and that United Artists had entered the project. Cavill's announcement officially confirmed those developments.

New Animated 'Secret Level' Season Announced

Alongside the live-action series, Cavill revealed that a new season of 'Secret Level' dedicated entirely to 'Warhammer 40,000' is also in the works. The anthology animation project will focus on 'The Deathwatch' and is being developed with Dave Wilson, John Orloff and Blur Studio. https://www.instagram.com/p/DblzrazoLJP/

Production and Creative Team Details

According to Deadline, Cavill will executive produce the animated series alongside Natalie Viscuso. The project is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studios and Games Workshop as a spinoff of Prime Video's adult animated anthology Secret Level. The first season of the anthology featured a Warhammer 40,000 episode when it debuted in late 2024. Dave Wilson, who directed the original Warhammer 40,000 episode and served as supervising director on Secret Level, is co-creating and directing the new animated series with John Orloff, according to Deadline.

Set in a distant future, Warhammer 40,000 follows a universe where humanity faces threats from ambitious traitors, alien empires and supernatural forces. The franchise has long been regarded as one of the most expansive science fiction properties in gaming.

Deadline also reported that Tim Miller will executive produce the animated series for Blur Studios alongside Cavill and Natalie Viscuso. Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and Andy Smillie from Games Workshop are also attached as executive producers.

Amazon's Broader 'Warhammer' Deal and Production Partners

The series is being developed in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and Games Workshop. Amazon Studios secured the global rights to Warhammer 40,000 from Games Workshop in 2022, covering film, television and associated merchandising rights. The project joins Amazon's growing slate of adaptations based on popular video game intellectual properties, including Fallout, Tomb Raider, God of War, Life Is Strange, Mass Effect and Wolfenstein.

With Cavill now confirming both his creative leadership and on-screen role, the live-action Warhammer 40,000 universe has taken a significant step forward, although fans will have to wait a little longer to learn exactly which character he will bring to life. (ANI)