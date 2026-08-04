It was a fun day for 'Bhooki' Bhumi Pednekar as she stepped into Bengaluru to enjoy a wholesome meal at Rameshwaram Cafe, where she had Nagarjuna's authentic Andhra-style thali. Keep scrolling to learn more about her fun food-day outing!

Nothing can beat the authentic taste of Bangalorian food, and there's no denying that! The breezy weather of Bengaluru calls for a piping hot cup of filter coffee and some yummy dosa, idli, and Nagarjuna's authentic Andhra Bhojnama. Well, we are not the only one who believes so. Let us tell you that Bhooki Bhumi Pendnekar stepped out in Bengaluru to mark her visit to the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe and the OG Nagarjuna to savour some food coma-worthy delicacies.

Bhooki Bhumi's Day Out In Bengaluru

Documenting her food journey in the city, Bhumi shared a fun video where we can see her enjoying some Andhra-style food at Nagarjuna. Along with some ghee podi dosa and idli at Rameshwaram Cafe, followed by filter coffee. Sharing her experience she wrote on Instagram, “have a very healthy friendship with food :) Happy friendship day with Bhooki Bhumi And this time, we’re eating our way through some of my favourite spots in Bengaluru.”

“I love Nagarjuna. There’s something so comforting about that combination of rice, ghee, pappu, sambar, poriyal, applam, and all those delicious vegetables. It’s one of my absolute go-to meals every time I’m in the city. And of course, I had to make my first trip to Rameshwaram Cafe. I’d heard so much about it, and I finally get the hype. That benne… was benne-ing! But remember, it’s important to have a good relationship with food. Eat clean, workout, be mindful and at times become Bhooki like me :) #BhookiBhumi,” she added.

Bhumi Got Trolled Again

However, this video did not land well with the audience who recently schooled her for supporting PM Modi, after he was allegedly abused by a female protester. A 15-year-old minor girl named Ruchika Singh from Noida. After that, she even posted a video calling out goons for firing alleged rape threats at female protesters, but the internet called this ‘damage control’. Now, even with her food video, netizens showed her no mercy.

One comment read, “Silence when students getting beat up. Gaali: real shizzzz.” Another comment read, “Acting is getting worse day by day, everyone here knows that it's overrated.. Come On try some hidden places and explore the real taste.” Another wrote, “Look, we get it your career is going into a slump and you’re eyeing a political career. Nothing wrong with that. Just have some dignity and integrity while doing it.”