The actor revealed that one of the tendons connecting her right hip to her leg had detached during a dance sequence for Mysaa. She explained that the tendon now needs time to heal before she can comfortably lift her leg again.

Although the injury is painful, Rashmika assured fans that it is manageable and not as severe as it may sound. Calling the break a "forced holiday," she joked that perhaps life had decided to make her slow down since she rarely takes time off on her own. She also shared that she has been keeping herself occupied by solving puzzles during recovery.

Rashmika added that one of her biggest concerns is staying fit since she cannot exercise or run for a while. Laughing at herself, she admitted she has become a "dessert monster" while recovering but promised to keep fans updated about her progress.

What to expect from Mysaa

Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The emotional action thriller is set against the backdrop of tribal lands and marks Rashmika Mandanna's first female-led pan-India action film.

The makers have described the film as featuring India's first female-led underwater fight sequence, for which Rashmika recently filmed an intense underwater action scene. The first-look poster showcased the actor in a fierce avatar, covered in blood and holding a weapon, hinting at the film's gritty tone.

Mysaa is expected to release in theatres in 2026, with the official release date and teaser likely to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Rashmika was last seen in the Hindi film Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the romantic drama has earned more than ₹140 crore at the worldwide box office.