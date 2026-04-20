Is Allu Arjun Moving to Mumbai? Inside His Big Plan for Shooting Atlee's 'Raaka'
Buzz around Allu Arjun relocating to Mumbai has intensified as he gears up for Raaka. Reports suggest a temporary shift to streamline shooting and avoid exhausting travel schedules
A Strategic Move to Mumbai for ‘Raaka’
According to industry reports, Allu Arjun is considering staying in Mumbai for the next two to three years while filming Raaka. The decision appears to be purely professional—aimed at minimizing constant travel between Hyderabad and Mumbai. With the film entering an intense shooting phase, staying close to the production base allows the actor to maintain focus and energy for demanding schedules.
High-Intensity Film Demands Full Commitment
Directed by Atlee, Raaka is shaping up to be a massive cinematic venture. Mounted on a reported budget exceeding Rs 700 crore and backed by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to feature large-scale action sequences and a packed ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor. With major portions being shot in Mumbai studios, relocating makes logistical sense for the star.
Deepika Padukone Balances Work and Personal Milestones
While Deepika Padukone continues shooting action-heavy sequences for the film, she has also made headlines for announcing her second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh. Despite this personal milestone, she remains committed to the project, showcasing her professionalism. Meanwhile, rumors about Shah Rukh Khan unveiling the teaser have been dismissed, with no official plans confirmed yet.
ALSO READ: Tabu Buys Luxury Apartment in Versova’s Godrej Skyshore Worth THIS Whopping Amount
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.