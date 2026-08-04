Mrunal Thakur has issued a stern legal notice, demanding an immediate halt to the creation and sharing of AI-generated deepfake content using her likeness. She emphasised that such acts are illegal and unacceptable, warning of legal action against any further misuse of her identity.

Mrunal Thakur slammed the growing threat of AI deepfakes. She issued a stern legal notice on Instagram. Her notice demands an immediate halt to creating and circulating AI-generated deepfake content using her likeness, explicitly stating, 'Stop Immediately'. Thakur publicly called such actions "illegal and unacceptable." She stressed her zero-tolerance stance against identity misuse.

Thakur's Decisive Public Warning

“Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action.” Thakur posted this strongly worded statement on her social media accounts, including Instagram Story and X. This served as a formal warning. Her public declaration shows how seriously she views the infringement on her identity and intellectual property. It signals her readiness to pursue legal avenues. This explicit warning shows the growing legal and ethical challenges AI deepfakes pose. It also stresses accountability for those who use someone's identity without consent. She sets a clear boundary for digital content creators and distributors.

Industry-Wide Pushback Against AI Misuse

She isn't alone. Thakur's action puts her among a growing number of Indian celebrities taking a firm stand against AI-driven identity misuse. Actors like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, and Preity Zinta also approached courts recently. They aim to protect their image, voice, and personality rights from unauthorized AI-generated content. They form a united front against this emerging digital threat. Thakur's condemnation reinforces this resolve within the entertainment industry.

On The Work Front

Mrunal will be next seen in the much-anticipated action drama Raaka, directed by Atlee Kumar. This film features a star-studded cast of Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is targeting a December 2027 release timeline, though the makers are yet to confirm it.