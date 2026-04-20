The family of Asha Bhosle bid her an emotional farewell in Mumbai and Varanasi, with granddaughter Zanai’s heartfelt tributes reflecting deep grief as the legendary singer’s ashes were immersed in the Ganga.

The family of legendary singer Asha Bhosle performed her final rites in Varanasi on April 20. Her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle travelled to the holy city to immerse her ashes in the sacred Ganga River, following all traditional customs. The iconic singer had passed away on April 12 at the age of 92.

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In videos and photos from the ceremony, Zanai Bhosle appeared deeply emotional. The family performed prayers and rituals on a boat before immersing the ashes in the holy river.

Granddaughter’s Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media

A day before the ceremony in Varanasi, Zanai shared heartfelt pictures with her grandmother. In an emotional note, she wrote that Asha Bhosle taught her how to live, but never how to live without her. She added that she misses her every moment and that her grandmother will always remain alive in her heart.

Asha Bhosle’s funeral was held in Mumbai on April 13. Following the ceremony, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared an emotional video expressing her deep grief. She wrote that she had lost her best friend and the most special part of her life.

Zanai also shared how difficult it feels to cope with the loss, saying she becomes emotional thinking about who she will hug when she wakes up and who she will now share her morning tea with.

Funeral with State Honours

Asha Bhosle’s body was kept at her residence in Lower Parel, Mumbai, where fans and well-wishers gathered to pay their last respects. As a mark of respect, her body was draped in the Indian tricolour, and she was given full state honours by the police.

People continued to offer tributes until the afternoon, after which her final journey began to the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Her last rites were performed at 4 PM.

Asha Bhosle passed away on the morning of April 12 due to multi-organ failure. She had been admitted to the hospital after suffering from a chest infection and general weakness.