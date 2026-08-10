Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, director of 'Joru Ka Gulam', was arrested by Mumbai's Malvani Police for allegedly sexually harassing a 33-year-old woman. He has been remanded to police custody until August 12 after being produced in court.

Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, best known for directing the Govinda-starrer 'Joru Ka Gulam', was arrested by the Malvani Police on August 8 over an alleged sexual harassment case filed by a 33-year-old woman. As per the police, Noorani had invited the woman to his residence in Malvani on the pretext of discussing an upcoming film project. He allegedly sexually assaulted her there. The case also involves allegations that he drugged the woman and later threatened her with a purported video The Malvani Police have registered a case under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2) and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following his arrest, Shakeel Noorani was produced before the Borivali Holiday Court by the Malvani Police and remanded to police custody until August 12.

Who is Shakeel Noorani?

Shakeel's 'Joru Ka Ghulam' was released in 2000. It starred Govinda alongside late Kader Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Johnny Lever. He has also directed 'Bade Dilwala', which features Suniel Shetty in the lead role.

(ANI)