Marking World Lion Day, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav celebrated India's conservation success, highlighting the Asiatic lion population's growth from 523 in 2015 to a projected 891 by 2025, lauding the nation's unwavering commitment.

Union Minister Celebrates Conservation Success

Marking World Lion Day on Monday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasised India's commitment to the conservation and protection of the Asiatic lion. In a post on X, Yadav said, "On World Lion Day, we celebrate India's remarkable journey in lion conservation. India's success in conserving the Asiatic Lion is a proud testament to our unwavering commitment to wildlife and biodiversity. From protecting critical habitats to strengthening conservation efforts, India has demonstrated that development and nature conservation can move forward together."

He added, "From 523 in 2015 to 891 in 2025, the steady growth of the Asiatic Lion population reflects the dedication of our forest officials, conservationists, local communities and all those working tirelessly to protect this magnificent species. As we mark World Lion Day, let us reaffirm our resolve to safeguard our natural heritage and ensure that the roar of the Asiatic Lion continues to resonate for generations to come."

🦁 On World Lion Day, we celebrate India’s remarkable journey in lion conservation. India’s success in conserving the Asiatic Lion is a proud testament to our unwavering commitment to wildlife and biodiversity. From protecting critical habitats to strengthening conservation… pic.twitter.com/7aJv98uRSG — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 10, 2026

'Our Pride, Our Responsibility'

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi described the lion as "our pride, our responsibility" and called for strengthened efforts towards wildlife conservation and the protection of India's natural heritage. "Our pride, our responsibility. On World Lion Day, let's celebrate the majestic Asiatic Lion and strengthen our commitment towards protecting wildlife, preserving biodiversity and safeguarding India's natural heritage for generations to come. #WorldLionDay," he posted.

Our pride, our responsibility. 🦁🌍 On World Lion Day, let’s celebrate the majestic Asiatic Lion and strengthen our commitment towards protecting wildlife, preserving biodiversity and safeguarding India’s natural heritage for generations to come.#WorldLionDay pic.twitter.com/cDDy24Zsfu — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) August 10, 2026

India's efforts to conserve the Asiatic lion, particularly across Gujarat's Gir and Greater Gir landscapes, have emerged as a remarkable example of successful big-cat conservation.(ANI)