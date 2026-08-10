Guru Randhawa has finally reacted to the trolling surrounding his latest song ‘Fine Shyt’. As memes and edited versions of the track went viral online, the singer addressed the criticism with a playful response.

Singer Guru Randhawa has finally addressed the social media trolling surrounding his latest song, ‘Fine Shyt’. The track has sparked a wave of reactions online, with several social media users poking fun at its lyrics and sharing memes and edited versions of the song. However, Guru appears to be taking the criticism in good humour and has urged everyone to “calm down”.

Guru Randhawa Responds To ‘Fine Shyt’ Trolling

Taking to Instagram on Monday, August 10, Guru Randhawa shared a video addressing the online chatter surrounding the song. Reacting to the memes and edits, the singer wrote, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang... calm down calm down calm down fam.”

Through his post, Guru made it clear that he is not letting the criticism get to him. Instead, he appeared to embrace the memes and jokes that have emerged online following the song’s release.

‘Calm Down’: Singer Takes Trolling In His Stride

While ‘Fine Shyt’ has faced criticism from some social media users, the song has also generated considerable buzz online. Guru’s latest response suggests that he is choosing to look at the lighter side of the controversy rather than engage with the negativity.

His “calm down” remark also seems to be a playful reference to the chatter that has surrounded the track in recent days.

Guru Randhawa Visits Golden Temple

A day before his reaction to the trolling, Guru Randhawa visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. On Sunday, he shared a picture of himself sitting near the holy Amrit Sarovar, gazing at the Golden Temple with his back to the camera.

Alongside the picture, Guru shared a message in Punjabi about faith, strength and moving forward despite difficult times. Its translation read: “Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone’s hand, they only keep moving forward.”

While he did not directly mention the backlash, the post came amid the ongoing online discussion surrounding ‘Fine Shyt’.