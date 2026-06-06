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Of Love And Luxury! Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Rs 100 Crore Bandra Home
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stay at a gorgeous and royal Rs 100 crore Bandra home in Mumbai that is a perfect mix of colonial charm with modern-day aesthetics. The duo loves to decorate the house, and it is evident from their stunning abode.
Family time but make it luxe living!
Kareena Kapoor often hosts grand festival celebrations at her palatial abode. In this picture we can see how much they are fond of greenery in the house.
For the love of books!
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena are avid readers. They have a gigantic library in the house that screams wisdom and valour in all languages. So stunning!
Of lights and sparkle!
This picture of Jeh and Taimur during Diwali festivities shows how beautifully sculpted these huge windows are in their Mumbai home.
Rusty furniture for the win!
Bold brown wooden tables, warm lighting, rusty bookshelves, and huge iconic paintings are staples in the Khan household.
Stunning door frames!
So classy these dark brown door and window frames look in this picture. Here's how you elevate the entire look of a home.
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