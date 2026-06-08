Alia Bhatt To Kareena Kapoor: Inside Luxurious Vanity Vans Of 7 Bollywood Stars
We all love to get a sneak peek inside the swanky homes of our favourite Bollywood stars. But today, we bring you an insider glimpse of their ultra-luxurious vanity vans that scream style and elegance in every language. Keep reading!
Alia's Colourful Second Home
Alia Bhatt has added colourful bohemian elements to her vanity van. From artistically painted flamingo wallpapers to funky, bold, coloured pillows. Her vanity van is quite vibrant and beautiful.
Rusty Feels For Athiya
Athiya Shetty, who is currently enjoying the phase of motherhood, has a super rustic feel to her van. With textured wall panels and hanging mirrors, her van is well-lit and gorgeous, just like her.
Cushiony Elements For Janhvi
Janhvi Kapoor's vanity van appears to be super comfortable and cushiony with just the right feel. From bold sea-green walls to aesthetic decor, we would like to take a nap inside her vanity van.
Kareena Kapoor's Royal Moment
Just like her home, Kareena Kapoor's vanity van is a sheer blend of rustic vintage feel and modern-day minimalism. Super aesthetic and vivacious.
Pretty Pink For Parineeti!
Parineeti Chopra's vanity has a beautiful, gigantic mirror with vanity lights. The textured ivory brick panel on the wall and modern switchboard speak volumes for her elegant taste.
Katrina Kaif
Unlikely to her soft-girl personality, Katrina's vanity van is quite funky, colourful, and Indian-decoded. With artistic wallpaper, framed designs, and floral pillow covers, it is safe to say that her van is quite a creative space.
Anushka Sharma's clean girl aesthetics
Sticking to her personality, Anushka Sharma's luxurious vanity van has all the clean, white, cozy and intimate elements that truly stands true to her taste.
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