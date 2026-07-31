This is not the first time Alia has spoken highly of Ranbir's performance in the mythological epic. Before the film's promotional campaign officially began, she urged fans during a Zoom interaction to support the project, describing it as "absolutely fabulous." She also praised Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Ram, saying he had delivered a remarkable performance and that audiences would be amazed by what they see on screen.

Ramayana holds special meaning for the Kapoor family

The film is expected to be an emotional milestone for Ranbir and Alia, as it will be the first movie their daughter, Raha Kapoor, watches in a theatre. During the trailer launch at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Ranbir shared that he is looking forward to experiencing the film with his daughter.

The actor also revealed that he will portray both Lord Ram and Parshurama in the film. He spent nearly a year preparing for the challenging dual role, focusing on the emotional depth, philosophy, voice and body language of both characters to ensure they felt distinct.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026. The film features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana, with Yash also serving as a co-producer. The second instalment is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.