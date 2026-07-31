Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer With Sweet Instagram Post
Alia Bhatt has finally reacted to the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Ramayana. After fans eagerly waited for her response, the actor shared the trailer on Instagram, expressing her excitement ahead of its Diwali 2026 release
Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana trailer
After hours of anticipation from fans, Alia Bhatt finally shared her reaction to the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. The actor reposted the trailer on her Instagram Story and simply wrote, "DIWALI 2026," accompanied by sparkle emojis, expressing her excitement for the film's release. Apart from Alia, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Tara Sutaria also showed their support by liking producer Namit Malhotra's trailer post on social media.
Alia had earlier praised Ranbir's performance as Ram
This is not the first time Alia has spoken highly of Ranbir's performance in the mythological epic. Before the film's promotional campaign officially began, she urged fans during a Zoom interaction to support the project, describing it as "absolutely fabulous." She also praised Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Ram, saying he had delivered a remarkable performance and that audiences would be amazed by what they see on screen.
Ramayana holds special meaning for the Kapoor family
The film is expected to be an emotional milestone for Ranbir and Alia, as it will be the first movie their daughter, Raha Kapoor, watches in a theatre. During the trailer launch at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Ranbir shared that he is looking forward to experiencing the film with his daughter.
The actor also revealed that he will portray both Lord Ram and Parshurama in the film. He spent nearly a year preparing for the challenging dual role, focusing on the emotional depth, philosophy, voice and body language of both characters to ensure they felt distinct.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026. The film features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana, with Yash also serving as a co-producer. The second instalment is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.