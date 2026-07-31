The Hindi trailer for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'DC' is out. Dharma Productions will distribute the Arun Matheswaran-directed action film in North India. The movie, also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to release on August 7, 2026.

The makers of Lokesh Kanagraj-starrer 'DC' unveiled the action-packed Hindi trailer of the film on Friday, while also announcing that Dharma Productions will distribute the Tamil romantic action thriller across the Hindi-speaking markets (HSM) in North India.

Plot and Characters

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, 'DC' stars Lokesh Kanagaraj alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. The trailer offers a deeper look into a world driven by crime, love, betrayal and survival. While the teaser introduced audiences to the film's gritty setting, the new trailer expands the narrative with high-octane action sequences, emotionally charged moments and striking visuals.

Lokesh plays Devadas, a man with a violent past who finds himself on the run from the police after a police officer is killed. As authorities hunt for the murderer, Devadas also becomes entangled in a separate case involving stolen weapons, with both investigations eventually converging.

Amid the chaos, Devadas shares a complicated relationship with Chandra, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. As betrayal, sacrifice and danger threaten their lives, the two are forced to rely on one another in a desperate fight for survival. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) The film also features Sanjana Krishnamoorthy as Parvathi, whose arrival briefly brings peace to Devadas' troubled life before new challenges emerge.

About Lokesh Kanagaraj

'DC' marks a significant milestone for Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has earned widespread recognition as the director of films including 'Maanagaram, 'Kaithi', 'Master', 'Vikram', 'Leo' and 'Coolie', as per the press release.

Music and Crew

The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has created a 15-track soundtrack blending haunting melodies with high-energy compositions to complement the film's emotional and action-packed narrative. The additional screenplay is by Arun Ranjan, while dialogues have been penned by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob. Cinematography is by Mukesh G and editing is by G. K. Prasanna, as per the press release.

Production and Release Details

Produced by Sun Pictures, the banner behind blockbusters such as Jailer, Beast,Annaatthe and Sarkar, the film will be distributed across North India's Hindi-speaking markets by Dharma Productions. 'DC' is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 7, 2026. (ANI)