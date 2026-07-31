Tom Holland and Zendaya have clocked ten beautiful years of a relationship filled with love and blessings. Here's looking at their ten-year journey. Keep scrolling to know more.

Of love and loving! There's something so immensely beautiful about the relationship that Tom Holland and Zendaya have that it makes millions of their fans go WOW. Their crackling chemistry, stunning looks, and undying love for each other always make them a hit couple, and there's no denying that. Let's take a look at their 10 years of romance, love, luxury, and more. What started as an on-set romance bloomed into a beautiful relationship - let's dive deep.

How It Began

It has been roughly ten years since they reportedly met during Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom and Zendaya have successfully gone from being mere co-stars to rumoured partners to being spouses. Shelling couple goals and how!

They denied dating rumours for years before confirming their relationship in 2021. What followed next was an engagement and Holland spilling the tea in 2026 that they are married. While we await their official wedding pictures, they continue to take everyone's breath away. They locked some of the biggest releases in their kitty - The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while Zendaya is also up for Dune: Part Three later this year.

Dating Whispers

During the time of 2019 and 2020, they were linked with other people. The actress was linked with Jacob Elordi while Holland was linked to Nadia Parkes. During an interview with Elle in 2019, Holland said that he was not in love with anyone at the time. But here's the twist. He had added that he was "definitely a relationship person." He also said, "I'm not the fleeting type at all; it's not my way of life."

In July 2021, Holland and Zendaya were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles. A month later, they were seen holding hands at a friend's wedding. Not just that, in September 2021, Holland made the relationship Instagram official with a birthday post in which he called her "My MJ."

Home Sweet Home

In January 2022, Mirror reported that the couple had bought a mansion in London for around Rs 30 crore, which reportedly has a home gym and cinema hall. A source told the publication, "They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together. They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London, where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them."

Pregnancy Rumours?

Pregnancy rumours were also on the cards, but later Zendaya dismissed them on Instagram, writing, "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason... weekly (sic)."

In June 2024…

In June 2024, Holland told The Hollywood Reporter, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep it as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers." This was when they marked a public appearance for an event invited by Ambanis.

Marriage in 2026

March 2026 saw the first hints. Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, seemed to confirm their marriage on a red carpet. Fans went wild. But it wasn't until June 2026 that Holland himself finally spoke. He openly confirmed their marriage in an interview. Ten years exactly since they first met. A huge milestone. Holland shut down questions about the wedding specifics. But he spoke about their bond. Zendaya is his "person," his "best friend." He feels "supported and safe" with her. "Our business can present very stressful situations," he said. "It's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time." This quote shows the deep trust they built over a decade.

And they lived happily ever after…

A ten-year story: from a superhero movie set in 2016 to marriage in 2026. This relationship flourished despite intense public scrutiny. Tom Holland and Zendaya now begin a new chapter. They prove lasting love is possible in Hollywood. They build a legacy, both on-screen and off.