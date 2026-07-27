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Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood Celebs Whose Kids Have the Most Unique Names
Are you a parent-to-be and looking for unique names for your baby? Let these intresting names of star kids named by Bollywood celebs guide you. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Baby, oh baby!
Bollywood celebs love to name their babies with unique names. From Alia Bhatt's daughter to Kareena Kapoor's sons, here's looking at some of the most unique names of Bollywood kids.
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
The duo has named their beautiful baby girl Raha Ranbir Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan
They have two boys - very unique names. Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli
The duo has named their girl child Vamika, while their second baby, a boy, is named Akaay. Super unique!
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra
One of the most stunning couples in Bollywood has named their baby girl Sarayaah Malhotra.
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput
They have named their kids Misha and Zain.
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