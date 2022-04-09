Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Biryanis to Italian to Mexican; here is the lavish menu

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding food menu is out. Chefs from Delhi, Lucknow will be customising cuisines for the guests; read on

The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has finally happened. Alia's uncle, Robin Bhatt, has verified the news and has allegedly stated that the ceremony would last four days. The wedding festivities will start on April 14 at RK House in Chembur, Mumbai. While wedding preparations are in full swing, we bring you an exclusive look at the wedding menu.

Regardless of how grand the wedding is, the reality is that people attend weddings to eat tasty, yummy 'shaadi' cuisine. According to Bollwyoodlife, Ranbir and Alia's wedding menus will be extravagant and customised.

According to an insider, "It's no secret that 'Kapoor' Khandaan loves food. There will be more than 50 magnificent cuisine stations ranging from Italian, Mexican, Punjabi, and Afghani to everything; you name it, they will have it. Neetu Kapoor has summoned top cooks from Delhi and Lucknow for her son's wedding. According to reports, there will be a separate large counter for the Delhi chats (street food). While the chefs from Lucknow will specialise in non-vegetarian cuisine ranging from kebabs to biryanis."



According to the source, "Alia Bhatt is a vegan, thus there will be 25 counters dedicated just to vegan and vegetarian cuisine. The would-be bride and groom want their wedding day to be as memorable as possible for all of their guests "

Alia and Ranbir's wedding may be an intimate celebration among their friends and family. Still, they will allegedly organise a spectacular reception for their Bollywood buddies and the whole fraternity.