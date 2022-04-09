Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Biryanis to Italian to Mexican; here is the lavish menu

    First Published Apr 9, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding food menu is out. Chefs from Delhi, Lucknow will be customising cuisines for the guests; read on

    The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has finally happened. Alia's uncle, Robin Bhatt, has verified the news and has allegedly stated that the ceremony would last four days. The wedding festivities will start on April 14 at RK House in Chembur, Mumbai. While wedding preparations are in full swing, we bring you an exclusive look at the wedding menu.

    Regardless of how grand the wedding is, the reality is that people attend weddings to eat tasty, yummy 'shaadi' cuisine. According to Bollwyoodlife, Ranbir and Alia's wedding menus will be extravagant and customised.

    According to an insider, "It's no secret that 'Kapoor' Khandaan loves food. There will be more than 50 magnificent cuisine stations ranging from Italian, Mexican, Punjabi, and Afghani to everything; you name it, they will have it. Neetu Kapoor has summoned top cooks from Delhi and Lucknow for her son's wedding. According to reports, there will be a separate large counter for the Delhi chats (street food). While the chefs from Lucknow will specialise in non-vegetarian cuisine ranging from kebabs to biryanis."
     

    According to the source, "Alia Bhatt is a vegan, thus there will be 25 counters dedicated just to vegan and vegetarian cuisine. The would-be bride and groom want their wedding day to be as memorable as possible for all of their guests " Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Wedding outfit details here

    Alia and Ranbir's wedding may be an intimate celebration among their friends and family. Still, they will allegedly organise a spectacular reception for their Bollywood buddies and the whole fraternity. Also Read: Will Deepika Padukone attend Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage? Here's what the actress said

    According to the source, RK will have a bachelor's party at his Bandra home a day before the wedding preparations begin. This celebration has been extended to Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, and others. Also Read: 7 times Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous as bridesmaid; check out pictures

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Delhi house robbed: From Rs 1.41 Crore jewellery to cash are stolen RBA

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Delhi house robbed: From Rs 1.41 Crore jewellery to cash stolen

    Here what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement RBA

    Here's what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement

    Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis Ukraine war

    'Cannot stand by and watch': Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool

    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood-ayh

    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices remain unchanged; check latest prices-dnm

    Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged; check latest prices

    UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application for Assistant Engineer and other positions are out; check details here - adt

    UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application for Assistant Engineer and other positions are out; check details here

    UP CMO Twitter hack Yogi Adityanath govt promises stictest action

    UP CMO Twitter hack: Yogi govt promises stictest action

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar' RBA

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar'

    Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, that opens once a year on Mahashivratri -adt

    Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, that opens once a year on Mahashivratri

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon