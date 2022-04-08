7 times Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous as bridesmaid; check out pictures

Here's a look at how many times Alia Bhatt dazzled as a bridesmaid at her friends' weddings.

In a few days, Alia Bhatt is getting married to a long-term boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. While we await formal confirmation, look at how many times Alia Bhatt has looked stunning as a bridesmaid at her friends' weddings.



The most anticipated Bollywood wedding is finally here. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to marry in a few days. While several claims have circulated, a source informed that the RK Bungalow in Chembur is being prepared for the big day. Alia looks look in the nude co-ord set and matching cape.

The venue's preparations have begun. According to our sources, the wedding festivities will begin on April 13-14 and would last three to four days, with rituals following Punjabi traditions. Alia looks pretty in the yellow floor-length anarkali.

While no official date has been announced, the wedding is expected to take place on April 17. The relatives have remained silent about the service. Alia in the yellow kurta, getting ready for haldi.

The RK bungalow, a wonderful remnant of the RK lineage, was chosen as the site for a purpose. "Family is everything to the Kapoors. Alia dances in a pretty pink saree at her friend's wedding.

"It's maybe the last Kapoor shaadi from this generation, so they wanted to keep it true to their origins," a source added. The opulent home has a spacious lawn and can accommodate guests and relatives for the wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed his wedding plans with Alia in an interview with NDTV: "I'm not going to give you a date during a media interview. But Alia and I have every intention of marrying shortly, so hopefully soon."

For the longest time, Alia Bhatt has been upfront about her desire to marry Ranbir Kapoor. "In my imagination, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I have been married to Ranbir in my head for a long time," she told NDTV earlier this year. Also Read: Will Deepika Padukone attend Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage? Here's what the actress said