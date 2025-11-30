The 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, themed "Run 4 Our Soldiers," saw 24,000 participants run in tribute to India's armed forces. The event was flagged off by Pranav Adani, Mandira Bedi, and Preeti Jhangiani, who praised the cause and energy.

Pranav Adani, Managing Director of Adani Enterprises, actors Mandira Bedi and Preeti Jhangiani, along with other dignitaries, flagged off the marathon in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It was organised by the Adani Group and served as a tribute to the armed forces of India.

Record Turnout for 'Run 4 Our Soldiers'

It was the ninth edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, which was organised by the Adani Group in Gujarat. To pay tribute to the Indian armed forces, the marathon was named "Run 4 Our Soldiers." Speaking to ANI at the sidelines of the event, Pranav Adani shared that a total of 24,000 people participated in the marathon, a surge in the number of participants from the last year. "This is the 9th edition of Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, which saw the participation of 24000 runners. The numbers are only going up year after year. We have been organising this marathon for a cause, which is our armed forces," said Pranav Adani.

Celebrity Guests Praise Initiative

Actress and sports anchor Mandira Bedi praised the participants, saying they are running for a cause greater than their personal goals. The runners are honouring the "spirit, sacrifice, and strength" of soldiers who protect the nation. "Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has such a good subject. It is a tribute to our armed forces. People are running for a cause which is bigger than themselves. They are running for the spirit, sacrifice, and strength of the armed forces," said Mandira Bedi while talking to the media.

The actor Preeti Jhangiani, who was also among the special guests who flagged off the marathon, expressed similar happiness at the successful organisation of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon on Saturday. "It feels very good to be in Ahmedabad for the 9th edition of the Adani Marathon. I did not expect such a large number of participants. The energy and atmosphere are amazing. The theme, run for soldiers, is very close to my heart," said Preeti while talking to the media.

More Than a Run: A Personal Achievement

The fitness enthusiasts have been participating in such marathons every year. As for participants, completing a marathon also counts as a major personal achievement for them and a milestone that represents immense dedication, hard work, and perseverance.