Dhurandhar To Ikkis: 6 Films Releasing In December 2025; Check Here
The last month of 2025 is going to be a blast as one great film after another will be released. In December, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar will be released first, which everyone is eagerly waiting to see. Check 6 films releasing
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and more, it's set to release in theaters on December 5.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a romantic comedy starring Kapil Sharma. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, it hits theaters on December 12.
Mere Raho
Director Sunil Pandey's film Mere Raho, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, releases on December 12. It's produced under the Aamir Khan Productions banner.
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is a romantic comedy directed by Siddhant Raj Singh. Starring Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry, it releases on December 19.
Ikkis
Ikkis is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetrapal. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, it stars Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra. The film releases on December 25.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
A romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. It's produced by Dharma Productions and releases on December 25.
