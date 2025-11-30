- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss 19: Who’s Going Home? Top 6 Finalists Leak Sparks Buzz; Top 6 Finalists LEAKED Online
Bigg Boss 19: Who’s Going Home? Top 6 Finalists Leak Sparks Buzz; Top 6 Finalists LEAKED Online
This week marks the 14 week of Bigg Boss 19, with a big adjustment in the nomination process. Initially, all housemates faced elimination. However, Gaurav Khanna secured the coveted Ticket to Finale, making him the season's first confirmed finalist.
Bigg Boss 19 double eviction
As Bigg Boss 19 approaches its big finale, the battle heats up. The voyage, which began months ago with well-known faces, has turned into a battleground where each contender aspires for victory.
The top eight competitors were Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha. They are competing for the winner's trophy on Salman Khan's reality program.
Bigg Boss 19 Double Elimination: Who Will Leave WKV?
This week marks the fourteenth week of Bigg Boss 19, with a big adjustment in the nomination process. Initially, all housemates faced elimination. However, Gaurav Khanna secured the coveted Ticket to Finale, making him the season's first confirmed finalist.
As a result, Gaurav is now safe from elimination, leaving the other seven candidates exposed.
Bigg Boss 19 Double Elimination: Who Will Leave WKV?
The current nominees include Shehbaz, Farhana, Amaal, Malti, Ashnoor, Pranit, and Tanya. The atmosphere inside and outside the house is tense as eviction approaches. Fans are paying close attention to the competitors' popularity poll results. While Gaurav previously topped the Bigg Boss 19 vote results, he is no longer nominated for elimination after winning Ticket to the Finale.
Bigg Boss 19 Double Elimination: Who Will Leave WKV?
The Anupamaa actor advanced directly to the final week, becoming the season's first finalist. Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends, Top Six Finalists' Names Recent Bigg Boss 19 voting statistics show that Amaal Malik and Farhana Bhatt have strong fan support, putting them in a somewhat safe position.
Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More are in a less stable state. Their standings change, leaving their future in the game unclear. The unpredictable nature of these patterns adds to the thrill of the season.
Bigg Boss 19 Double Elimination: Who Will Leave WKV?
As the countdown to the finals continues, it is apparent that Bigg Boss 19 is preparing for an exciting climax. Only the most resilient and strategic contender will emerge triumphant and take home the prize. The tensions among the top eight have transformed this edition into a riveting show, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.
Bigg Boss 19 Double Elimination: Who Will Leave WKV?
According to gossip mills, Amaal Malik, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Malti Chahar have clinched berths in the final week. The names of Bigg Boss 19's top six finalists have reportedly leaked online before of the finale.
Bigg Boss 19 Double Elimination: Who Will Leave WKV?
Does this imply Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha have been ousted from Bigg Boss Season 19? The official results will be revealed at the weekend ka vaar show on November 30.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.