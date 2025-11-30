Image Credit : jiohotstarreality instagram

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches its big finale, the battle heats up. The voyage, which began months ago with well-known faces, has turned into a battleground where each contender aspires for victory.

The top eight competitors were Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha. They are competing for the winner's trophy on Salman Khan's reality program.