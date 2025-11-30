Ranbir Kapoor to Randeep Hooda: 6 Bollywood Actors Who Became Fathers After 40
Actors Who Became Fathers After The Age Of 40: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is going to become a father after the age of 40. Like him, there are many actors who became fathers after turning 40. So, let's find out who they are...
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda's name is also on this list. Randeep is soon to become a father at the age of 49.
Ranbir Kapoor
When Ranbir Kapoor was 40 years old, he became the father of his daughter, Raha.
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra, at 40, recently became a parent.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar became a father to his daughter Nitara at the age of 45. His daughter is now 12 years old.
Rajkummar Rao
Popular Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao became a father to a baby girl at the age of 40.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan became a father to his younger son, Jeh, at the age of 50.
