Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Wedding outfit details here, know what they are wearing

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations have begun, and here are all the latest details on what the pair will wear to their wedding and more.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is finally occurring, and the 'D' day has been set for April 17, 2022. The wedding preparations have already begun at Ranbir Kapoor's home. Alia's crew was sighted visiting Ranbir's Bandra residence, and it appeared like they were there to finalise last-minute plans. As Alia and Ranbir Kapoor prepare to marry, their followers are eager to learn what the bride and groom will wear.

An insider close to the couple told Bollywoodlife some exciting details, "Alia and Ranbir's wedding will be small, but they will go all out with their attire. The pair will coordinate every costume according to the occasion. They will be the Sabyasachi bride and groom on their wedding day. Sabyasachi, Bollywood's favourite designer, has been working on their clothes for months. It would be highly unique and different from the costumes chosen by all Bollywood celebs for their various weddings by Sabyasachi "

According to the source, "As a Punjabi bride, Alia's lehenga would be crimson. While her veil will have all of the unique blessings from the Kapoor Khandhaan for the presence of 'bahu.' Ranbir will opt for a simple yet elegant appearance, and he has given his ladylove Alia Bhatt carte blanche to choose all of his wedding attire. We certainly can't wait to see how lovely they will look in their ensembles"

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for four years, and it was the Kapoor lad who said that if the pandemic hadn't ravaged the planet, he would be married by now. And lately, during Sharmaji Namkeen's special screening,

Ranbir had once told to the media that he will marry Alia soon, but he refused to reveal any specifics about the dates. It is expected that Alia and Ranbir's wedding would take place between April 14 and 17, 2022.