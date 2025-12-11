Image Credit : Film Scene

From 2001 to 2009, Rehman Dakait emerged as Karachi’s most feared gangster. Alongside his cousin Uzair Baloch and rival-turned-ally Baba Ladla, he ruled Lyari with absolute brutality. Such was the terror he commanded that reports claimed his men even played football with the severed heads of victims on his orders—cementing his reputation as one of the most ruthless underworld figures of his time.