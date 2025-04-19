Akshay Kumar starrer 4 Bollywood films remade in South India; Check list
Just as Bollywood remakes South Indian films, South Indian cinema also adapts Bollywood movies. For instance, four of Akshay Kumar's films have been remade in South India. Learn about these four films and their remakes
| Published : Apr 19 2025, 09:18 AM
2 Min read
19
Image Credit : Social Media
Khakee, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starred Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn. The film had an average performance at the box office.
29
Image Credit : Social Media
Khakee was remade in Telugu in 2009 as Satyamev Jayate, directed by Jeevitha Rajasekhar and starring Rajasekhar, Shivaji, Neetu Chandra, and Milind Soman. The film flopped.
39
Image Credit : Social Media
OMG: Oh My God, directed by Umesh Shukla, starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Mithun Chakraborty. The film was a superhit.
49
Image Credit : Social Media
OMG's first remake was in Telugu as Gopala Gopala (2015), starring Daggubati Venkatesh and Pawan Kalyan. Directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, it was a hit.
59
Image Credit : Social Media
In 2016, OMG was remade in Kannada as Mukunda Murari, directed by Nand Kishore and starring Sudeep and Upendra Rao. It was also a box office hit.
69
Image Credit : Social Media
Khiladi, directed by Abbas-Mustan, starred Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, and Deepak Tijori. The film was a hit.
79
Image Credit : Social Media
Khiladi was remade in Kannada in 1995 as Aata Hudugata, directed by B. Ramamurthy and starring Raghavendra Rajkumar, Prema, and Shivaranjan. It flopped.
89
Image Credit : Social Media
Special 26, directed by Neeraj Pandey, was a semi-hit. It starred Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, and Kajal Aggarwal.
99
Image Credit : Social Media
Special 26 was remade in Tamil as Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (2018), directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Suriya, Keerthy Suresh, Ramya Krishnan, R. J. Balaji, and Karthik. It flopped.
