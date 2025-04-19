- Home
Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, opened to a strong ₹5.46 crore at the box office. The courtroom drama, based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, is receiving positive audience response
| Published : Apr 19 2025, 09:00 AM
1 Min read
The film explores the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and its legal aftermath.
Kesari Chapter 2 delves into the untold story of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the legal battle that followed.
The courtroom drama's dialogues and tight editing keep the audience engaged.
According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹5.46 crore.
The film earned 5.46 crore rupees by 8 pm.
The Hindi belt recorded a total occupancy of 17.40% on Friday.
