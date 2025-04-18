Kesari Chapter 2 Review: Akshay Kumar's historical courtroom drama 'Kesari Chapter 2' released in theaters on April 18th. Akshay plays lawyer C. Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan portrays General Dyer's lawyer, and Ananya Panday plays C. Sankaran Nair's junior lawyer, Dilpreet Gill. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.



Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Brings Tears to Eyes

Kesari Chapter 2 depicts the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the legal battle against the guilty General Dyer. The Jallianwala Bagh incident is portrayed poignantly, bringing tears to the audience's eyes. The music enhances the scenes' impact. The courtroom drama forms the film's core, captivating viewers with every impactful dialogue. Akshay Kumar's dialogues received thunderous applause in the theater. The film's editing is tight and well-crafted, ensuring a cohesive narrative. Both halves of Kesari Chapter 2 keep the audience engaged. The sets and background effectively depict British India.



Taran Adarsh Gives 4 out of 5 Stars

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh rated Kesari Chapter 2 with 4 out of 5 stars, calling it outstanding. He described the movie as hard-hitting, gripping, and powerful, believing it will be considered among Bollywood's finest. It reminds ordinary Indians of the sacrifices made for freedom and its value. Viewers leaving the theater were emotional, with teary eyes, praising the film and expressing anger against the British. Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's performances received widespread acclaim. The film is excellent, and we also give it 4 out of 5 stars.



#OneWordReview...#KesariChapter2: OUTSTANDING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Powerful. Hard-hitting. Gripping... One of the finest films to emerge from the #Hindi film industry... #AkshayKumar terrific, #RMadhavan superb... MUST WATCH. #KesariChapter2Review#KesariChapter2 isn't just a film… pic.twitter.com/KhXJCPGnDJ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Moved by the Film

Kesari Chapter 2 had special screenings in various locations. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she was deeply moved while watching the film. A night premiere was held the night before release for some of Akshay's fans, who were interviewed for their reviews. Many were seen with tears in their eyes.

Akshay Kumar's Appeal to the Audience

Before the release, Akshay Kumar urged viewers not to check Instagram during the movie and not to miss the first 10 minutes, a crucial part. He requested everyone to listen intently to every dialogue.

Film Depicts Legal Battle Against the British

Many films have been made about the atrocities of British rule, mostly based on freedom fighters. Kesari Chapter 2 can be considered the first film to challenge the British through their own legal system, exposing their unjust rule to the world.