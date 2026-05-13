Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ has been making strong buzz at the box office, and now the actor has surprised fans by revealing his first look from ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, which is already going viral online.

Akshay Kumar is currently the talk of the town, thanks to his horror-comedy film 'Bhooth Bangla'. The movie was a massive hit right from its release, earning over 244 crore worldwide. Amidst this success, Akshay has given his fans a fantastic gift by sharing his first look from his next film, 'Welcome to the Jungle'. By sharing the look, he has officially announced his next project. Fans are getting super excited seeing his new avatar and are flooding the post with comments.

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What's Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' look like?

The craze for 'Bhooth Bangla' is still going strong, but Akshay Kumar has already moved on to his next big thing, 'Welcome To The Jungle'. In the first look, Akshay is seen in a sharp suit and boots. He's sporting a beard and looks full of swag with his goggles on. The poster shows him making a stylish entry into a jungle. After seeing this look, most fans are saying they just can't wait to watch the film. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan, and Akshay will reportedly be playing a double role.

When will 'Welcome to the Jungle' release?

Akshay Kumar's film 'Welcome to the Jungle' is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 26. This is a huge multi-starrer film. Along with Akshay, the cast includes Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani. This is the third film in the 'Welcome' franchise. The first film, 'Welcome', came out in 2007, followed by 'Welcome Back' in 2015. Both films performed well at the box office.

About the film 'Bhooth Bangla'

It has been 26 days since Akshay Kumar's film 'Bhooth Bangla' was released. The film is consistently earning well at the box office. So far, it has collected a net of 161.70 crore at the Indian box office. Its gross collection has reached 191.78 crore. The film has done a worldwide business of 244.98 crore, with its overseas collection standing at 53.20 crore.