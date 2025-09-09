Akshay Kumar Birthday: 'Khiladi' Kumar's Net Worth, Upcoming movies
Akshay Kumar Birthday: Akshay Kumar, the most bankable Bollywood actor turns 58 today. Check out his Net Worth, Assets, Fitness routine and upcoming movies here
Akshay Kumar Birthday
Akshay Kumar also known in Bollywood circles as ‘Khiladi Kumar’ turns 58 today. Let's check out his impressive net worth and upcoming movies.
Akshay Kumar's Early Life
Born as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia on September 9, 1967, Akshay Kumar has built a career that spans over three decades. From his debut in Saugandh (1991) to the blockbuster Khiladi (1992), he carved a niche as Bollywood’s ultimate action hero before branching into comedy, drama, and socially relevant films. Today, he is recognized as one of the most versatile and bankable stars in Indian cinema.
Net Worth and Earnings
With an estimated fortune of nearly Rs 2,500 crore, Akshay Kumar continues to feature among the world’s highest-paid actors. His income is largely fueled by films, where he reportedly charges between Rs 60 crore to Rs 145 crore per project, as well as brand endorsements and ventures through his production company, Hari Om Entertainment.
Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Akshay Kumar’s lifestyle is as grand as his career. He owns a luxury duplex in Juhu valued at Rs 80 crore, properties in Toronto including a scenic hill and lake-facing homes, a beachside bungalow in Mauritius, and a Portuguese-style villa in Goa. These properties highlight his love for comfort blended with nature.
Expensive Taste in Cars
The superstar’s garage boasts some of the most coveted automobiles in the world. His collection includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Range Rover Vogue, and Porsche Cayenne, reflecting his preference for both elegance and performance.
Fitness and Discipline
Nicknamed “Khiladi Kumar”, Akshay is admired for his rigorous fitness regime. He maintains a lifestyle of early mornings, martial arts, yoga, and simple home-cooked meals. Known for avoiding late-night parties, his discipline allows him to perform his own stunts even in his late fifties.
Career Highlights and Film Legacy
Over the years, Akshay has acted in more than 100 films, blending action, comedy, and drama. From the cult comedy Hera Pheri to the patriotic drama Kesari and the socially impactful Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, he has consistently delivered hits that appeal to audiences across generations.
Current Projects and Family Life
In 2025, Akshay’s lineup is as busy as ever. His releases include Kesari Chapter 2 (April), Housefull 5 (June), Jolly LLB 3 (September), and Welcome 3 (December), with Bhoot Bangla set for April 2026. Off-screen, he has been married to Twinkle Khanna since 2001 and is a proud father of two. He often attributes his values and discipline to his late parents, who continue to inspire him.