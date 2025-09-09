Image Credit : Social Media

Over the years, Akshay has acted in more than 100 films, blending action, comedy, and drama. From the cult comedy Hera Pheri to the patriotic drama Kesari and the socially impactful Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, he has consistently delivered hits that appeal to audiences across generations.

Current Projects and Family Life

In 2025, Akshay’s lineup is as busy as ever. His releases include Kesari Chapter 2 (April), Housefull 5 (June), Jolly LLB 3 (September), and Welcome 3 (December), with Bhoot Bangla set for April 2026. Off-screen, he has been married to Twinkle Khanna since 2001 and is a proud father of two. He often attributes his values and discipline to his late parents, who continue to inspire him.