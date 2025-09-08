Akshay Kumar Gears Up: Here’s the Exciting Line-Up of His Upcoming Films
Akshay Kumar is currently in the limelight for Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film releases on September 19th. Here's a look at Akshay's upcoming films.
Jolly LLB 3 is Akshay's last release of 2024. His other films are slated for 2026 or 2027. This third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise is a must-watch, featuring Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor alongside Akshay. It releases on September 19th.
Bhoot Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan, reunites Akshay and the director after 14 years. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, it stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav. It's set to release on April 2nd, 2026.
Filming for Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, recently began. While the release date isn't fixed, it's expected in 2026. The film marks Akshay and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after 17 years.
Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, was initially slated for December 2024 but is now scheduled for 2026. This multi-starrer features Sunil Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, and more.
The third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise, produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, has reportedly begun filming. Starring Akshay, Paresh Rawal, and Sunil Shetty, it's expected in 2026.
Buzz around Rowdy Rathore 2, the sequel to the 2012 Prabhu Deva directorial, is high. Fans eagerly await updates on this project.
Akshay is working on Bhagam Bhag 2, with filming expected to start by late 2025 and release by 2026. He aims to reunite with Govinda and Paresh Rawal. The script is in progress, promising even more fun than the original.
Akshay will appear in Stree 3, confirmed by producer Dinesh Vijan. This horror-comedy, the third in the Stree universe, releases in August 2027. Akshay plays a supervillain, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.
