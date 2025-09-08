Akshay Kumar's Top 10 highest grossing Bollywood Movies; Check Box Office hits
Akshay Kumar's Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies: As Akshay Kumar turns 58 on September 9th, rumors suggest he'll announce his 200th film on his birthday. Before that, let's take a look at his 10 highest-grossing films
1. Good Newwz (2019)
Net Collection in India: ₹205.14 crore
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹318.57 crore
Box Office Verdict: Super Hit
This film has held the No. 1 spot for the past 6 years. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani alongside Akshay Kumar.
2. Mission Mangal (2019)
Net Collection in India: ₹202.98 crore
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹290.59 crore
Box Office Verdict: Super Hit
No Akshay Kumar film has been able to displace this film, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Kirti Kulhari, from the second spot for the past 6 years. The film was directed by Jagan Shakti.
3. Sooryavanshi (2021)
Net Collection in India: ₹196 crore
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹294.91 crore
Box Office Verdict: Super Hit
This is a film from Rohit Shetty's cop universe, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.
5. Housefull 4 (2019)
Net Collection in India: ₹194.60 crore
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹280.27 crore
Box Office Verdict: Hit
This film was directed by Farhad Samji. Alongside Akshay Kumar, it also featured Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda.
6. 2.0 (2018)
Net Collection in India: ₹189.55 crore (Hindi version only)
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹271.99 crore (Hindi version only)
Box Office Verdict: Hit
Directed by S. Shankar, Akshay Kumar played the villain in this Tamil film, with Rajinikanth as the hero. It was a sequel to 'Enthiran' (Robot), released in 2010.
7. Kesari (2019)
Net Collection in India: ₹154.41 crore
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹207.09 crore
Box Office Verdict: Hit
Based on the historical Battle of Saragarhi, Parineeti Chopra starred opposite Akshay Kumar in this film, directed by Anurag Singh.
8. OMG 2 (2023)
Net Collection in India: ₹150.17 crore
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹221.08 crore
Box Office Verdict: Super Hit
The film was a sequel to 'OMG,' released in 2012. Pankaj Tripathi played a key role alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was directed by Amit Rai.
9. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)
Net Collection in India: ₹134.22 crore
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹308.02 crore
Box Office Verdict: Semi Hit
Bhumi Pednekar appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in this film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh.
10. Rowdy Rathore (2012)
Net Collection in India: ₹133.25 crore
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹203.39 crore
Box Office Verdict: Hit
This was a remake of the Telugu film 'Vikramarkudu,' released in 2006. Sonakshi Sinha and Nassar appeared in key roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was directed by Prabhu Deva.
Note: Box office figures are courtesy of Bollywood Hungama and Koimoi.com. We've also included worldwide earnings in the report. However, the Top 10 list is based on the net collection in India.