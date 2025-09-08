Image Credit : Film

Net Collection in India: ₹133.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹203.39 crore

Box Office Verdict: Hit

This was a remake of the Telugu film 'Vikramarkudu,' released in 2006. Sonakshi Sinha and Nassar appeared in key roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was directed by Prabhu Deva.