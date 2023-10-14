Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SUPER-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's naughty song will make your go crazy-WATCH

    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's romance and dancing are gaining viewers' hearts. On YouTube, the song crossed 16M views and 44k likes.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri songs are trendy these days. Pawan Singh is one of the many celebrities in the Bhojpuri business. Pawan Singh's songs are popular on many social media sites.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His following is rapidly expanding. When his songs are posted on social media, they become an immediate hit. Pawan Singh has collaborated with several actresses, including Akshara Singh. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They have given several hit numbers together throughout the years. The music we've chosen for you is called 'Jharvaiya Bina Jharna Hamar Jharre E Daiya.'

    article_image4

    Pawan Singh is seen rustically romancing Akshara Singh in this video. The duo is no longer together, yet their songs are still popular among admirers.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are the most popular Bhojpuri film couple. A couple's song is growing increasingly popular.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In this song, Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh are romancing. The audience is going insane after seeing the video.
     

