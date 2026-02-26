2 5 Image Credit : ANI

'Why am I the only one being questioned?'

According to Akshara Singh, "No one is letting me live in peace. Is it just because I'm a girl? Is that my crime? So what if I had one affair, should I be hanged for it? If people keep raising such questions every other day, make Reels about me, and link my videos with his, my life will be completely ruined."