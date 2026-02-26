- Home
- ‘He’s Dating 10 Girls!’ Akshara Singh Hits Out at Double Standards in Pawan Singh Controversy
The Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh controversy is heating up again in the Bhojpuri industry. Fed up with constant questions about a relationship that ended years ago, Akshara Singh has finally spoken out.
Image Credit : Facebook
Akshara Singh gets angry over questions about Pawan Singh
Akshara Singh told Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, "It's been ages since this happened. I also need to settle down in my life. I can't stay stuck in one place. He is roaming around with ten different girls, but nobody is questioning him."
Image Credit : ANI
'Why am I the only one being questioned?'
According to Akshara Singh, "No one is letting me live in peace. Is it just because I'm a girl? Is that my crime? So what if I had one affair, should I be hanged for it? If people keep raising such questions every other day, make Reels about me, and link my videos with his, my life will be completely ruined."
Image Credit : Facebook
Akshara Singh's big attack on society's double standards
Akshara further said, "Why discuss this every day? He is fooling around in 10 different places, and it's all out in public. What about his character, then? Still, why aren't people asking him what he has done with his life? Why should I be the one to answer? I don't discuss this."
Image Credit : Facebook
Akshara Singh's direct question: 'Who is he?'
During the interview, when asked if she still has a soft corner for Pawan Singh, Akshara didn't hesitate. She shut down such talk with a blunt response, asking, "Who is he?"
Image Credit : Facebook
Akshara Singh has previously accused Pawan Singh of harassment
Akshara Singh has previously accused Pawan Singh of physical abuse and controlling behaviour. In 2019, she filed an FIR against him, alleging that he threatened her and circulated obscene photos and videos of her on social media.
