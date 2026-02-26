Priyanka Chopra Recalls ‘Personally Traumatic’ Days After Daughter Malti’s Birth
Priyanka Chopra has spoken candidly about the emotional turmoil she faced after daughter Malti Marie was born prematurely. On a recent podcast, the actor recalled the fear, faith and resilience that defined those difficult early months
A “Personally Traumatic” Start To Motherhood
Appearing on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Priyanka Chopra Jonas described the days following Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ premature birth as deeply overwhelming. She revealed that only one parent was allowed inside the NICU at a time, making the experience even more painful.
Priyanka remembered the first time her daughter cried, describing the fragile sound as “like a cat.” While family members travelled to be by their side, Priyanka and Nick Jonas spent most of their time inside the hospital, navigating uncertainty and fear.
She also shared that the couple felt pressured to announce Malti’s birth earlier than planned after learning that a media outlet intended to break the news. At that point, they were still unsure about their baby’s health and future, which made the forced announcement even more distressing.
Faith, Music And Hope Inside The NICU
During Malti’s stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, both parents leaned on what brought them comfort. Nick Jonas would sing softly to his daughter while playing the guitar, creating a calming presence in the hospital room.
Priyanka turned to spiritual practices. She kept a small iPod playing sacred chants such as the Mahamrityunjay Mantra, Gayatri Mantra and Om Namah Shiv mantra near Malti’s crib throughout the day. She believes those soothing sounds created a protective and peaceful environment for her newborn.
Calling Malti “very desired, very coveted and treasured,” Priyanka emphasized that every decision during those early months revolved around their daughter’s well-being.
Family First: Life After The Crisis
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who married in Rajasthan in 2018 in a dual Hindu-Christian ceremony, have remained protective of their daughter’s privacy. While they occasionally share glimpses of Malti on social media, they are mindful about keeping her life largely out of the public eye.
The difficult start to parenthood strengthened their commitment to family above everything else. Priyanka has often said that the experience reshaped her priorities, reminding her that career milestones mean little without personal well-being.
Professionally, she continues to stay busy. She is currently seen in The Bluff and will return for season two of Citadel. She is also preparing for her Telugu debut Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
