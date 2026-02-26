Appearing on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Priyanka Chopra Jonas described the days following Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ premature birth as deeply overwhelming. She revealed that only one parent was allowed inside the NICU at a time, making the experience even more painful.

Priyanka remembered the first time her daughter cried, describing the fragile sound as “like a cat.” While family members travelled to be by their side, Priyanka and Nick Jonas spent most of their time inside the hospital, navigating uncertainty and fear.

She also shared that the couple felt pressured to announce Malti’s birth earlier than planned after learning that a media outlet intended to break the news. At that point, they were still unsure about their baby’s health and future, which made the forced announcement even more distressing.