Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has expressed solidarity with Rajpal Yadav, urging people to support him after his surrender at Tihar Jail. She also thanked Tej Pratap Yadav for his financial aid of Rs 11 lakh to the actor's family.

Akshara Singh Expresses Solidarity

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has expressed deep concern and solidarity with actor Rajpal Yadav, days after he surrendered at the Tihar Jail for a series of cheque dishonour cases against him. Speaking to the media, Akshara urged people to come forward and support Rajpal Yadav. "Every artist is very saddened by this. His fans are also very saddened. I want those who are capable and can help at their level to provide help," she said.

Akshara Singh also reacted to the financial assistance provided by National President of Janshakti Janta Dal, Tej Pratap Yadav and added, "Thank you very much to Tej Pratap Yadav, who helped them. They are very good people."

Support from Politics and Entertainment

Earlier this month, Tej Pratap Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh to the family of Rajpal Yadav, further expressing solidarity on the behalf of his party. In a post on X, Tej Pratap Yadav wrote, "I just received information about the pain of the family of the honorable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post of my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji. In this extremely difficult time, I and my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family. With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of ₹11,00,000 (eleven lakh rupees) to their family."

Many celebrities have also come forward to share financial help for the actor, including the likes of Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, and Gurmeet Choudhary, among others. The financial support comes after the Delhi High Court rejected Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav's final attempt to avoid imprisonment in a series of cheque-dishonour cases and directed that he must surrender to the jail authorities before any further hearing could be held. The order came after Yadav failed to comply with the surrender deadline fixed by the Court, following repeated violations of undertakings regarding payment of settlement amounts to the complainant company.