Vijay's mother presented Rashmika with traditional ancestral bangles, creating an emotional moment. The gesture was symbolic, reflecting the reunion of the two families throughout the festivities.

The guest list was limited to close friends and family. Directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Tharun Bhascker, as well as actresses Ashika Ranganath, Eesha Rebba, and stylist Shravya Varma, were spotted arriving at the celebrations.