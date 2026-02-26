Harry Styles revealed on Brittany Broski's show that he laughed at his grandmother's funeral when a Beatles song played. The singer also shared details about his new album and upcoming 'Together, Together' residency tour.

Harry Styles surprised fans with an unfiltered confession when he shared that he "laughed" during his grandmother's funeral. According to PEOPLE, the singer appeared on internet personality Brittany Broski's show "Royal Court," released on Wednesday, February 25. During the conversation, Styles spoke about music, strange song ideas, and a moment from his grandmother's funeral that he still finds "inappropriate."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While talking about places that could inspire songs, Styles jokingly said the crematorium could be one of them. This led him to share a memory from his grandmother's funeral.

"I remember being at my grandma's funeral, and as the bell started, it just went 'the long and winding road' (referencing The Beatles song), and it made me laugh," Styles admitted. "It feels so inappropriate," he continued. "And then I just started thinking about inappropriate cremation songs... And then I was off."

New Album and Life Philosophy

Apart from this story, Styles spoke about his upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, which will be released on March 6. He said he enjoyed making the album and feels the title reflects how life should be lived, with a balance between love, work, and fun. "Loving and moving through your life with love and taking a break every now and then to have some fun, I think, is a really good way to approach your life," he added. "That's what I felt like I did the last couple of years, and it led to positive changes in my life."

Upcoming Residency Tour

The singer is set to begin his Together, Together residency tour in May. The tour will start in Amsterdam and include shows in London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney. His Madison Square Garden shows will be his only performances in the United States.