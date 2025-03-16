Akshara Singh's Saree Styles: Inspiration for New Brides

Lifestyle
Akshara Singh has mastered everything from singing to acting. The actress, who has given many hit movies in Bhojpuri, looks amazing in sarees. Her fashion sense is amazing.
The actress has paired a mismatched blouse with a red Banarasi saree, which looks great. Akshara keeps experimenting with silk sarees.
Akshara Singh is looking very classic in a white net saree. The entire saree is embellished with sequence and pearl work. You can buy a saree of the same pattern for a soft look.
You can flaunt your style by wearing an Ajrak print cotton saree at home or in the office in summer. Akshara has paired a black Ajrak print saree with a closed neckline blouse.
If you like wearing Banarasi sarees, then you must have one like Akshara in your wardrobe. A heavy Banarasi saree with golden zari work is perfect for any special occasion.
If you want to get a beautiful look in the office, then definitely buy a black saree like the Bhojpuri queen.
Akshara's complexion is enhanced in a purple saree with stone work. If you like wearing bright colors, then you must try this type of saree once.
Akshara is giving a bold look in a green colored sequence work saree. You can attend from cocktail parties to wedding functions by wearing this type of saree.
