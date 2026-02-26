Aamir Khan provided a positive health update on legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, who is hospitalized with a minor brain hemorrhage. Aamir said Khan is recovering well, and his family confirmed his health is improving every day.

Ever since the news of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan being hospitalized surfaced, fans and well-wishers have been waiting for updates on his health. Now, Aamir Khan has shared a reassuring update, stating that Salim Khan is recovering well and is expected to return home soon. The 'Lagaan' actor spoke to the media during an event on Wednesday and informed that he went to meet Salim Khan but could not see him directly as he is in the ICU. However, he spent time with the family, who shared that he is improving well.

Aamir Khan on Visiting Salim Khan's Family

"Main Salim sahab se milne gaya tha, hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi se theek ho jaayen. Kyunki voh ICU mein the, main unse personally nahi mil paya. Unke family ke saath main baitha tha. (I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon. Could not meet him personally since he was in the ICU. I sat with the family.)," Aamir said.

"Jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai, har roz unki health improve ho rahi hai. Hum sab prarthna kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi ghar aa jaayen aur unki health bhi wapas aa jaaye. (Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored)," he added.

Salim Khan's Medical Condition

Salim Khan, who is 90 years old, has been admitted to the hospital since February 17 after suffering a minor brain hemorrhage. Doctors had earlier shared that his condition is stable and that he is being kept under close watch in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Doctor Clarifies No Surgery Performed

Dr. Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure we usually do. Yes, he had a brain hemorrhage, which was very minimal, and did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need for any surgery," he said, adding that the hemorrhage was "very minimal."

Film Fraternity Shows Support

Several members of the film industry, including Javed Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Rahul Roy, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Amrita Arora, have visited the hospital in recent days to meet Salim Khan and support his family. (ANI)