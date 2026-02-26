- Home
- Entertainment
- Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Who Has the Stronger Box Office Pull Overall?
Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Who Has the Stronger Box Office Pull Overall?
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to marry in Udaipur on February 26, in a private ceremony. Amid the wedding buzz, here’s a quick look at their box office track records.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna's box office record
First, let's talk about Rashmika Mandanna's box office record. Rashmika has acted in 25 films so far in her career. Most of her movies have been big hits at the box office.
Rashmika Mandanna superhit films
Vijay Deverakonda Box Office Record
Vijay Deverakonda hit films
Talking about Vijay Deverakonda's top 5 hit films, the list includes Geetha Govindam (₹127 crore), Kingdom (₹84.2 crore), Mahanati (₹84 crore), Kushi (₹77.4 crore), and Liger (₹60 crore). Looking at both their box office records, it can be said that Rashmika is a bigger hit than Vijay.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.