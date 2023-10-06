Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's song Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya is a must watch

    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh’s hit song 'Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya' from the movie 'Sarkar Raj' went viral on YouTube with 6,738,660 views plus views.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is one of the industry's most popular stars. The actor has some successful songs to his name.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    He has worked with several actresses, including Akshara Singh. Pawan Singh has collaborated with Bhojpuri Queen Akshara Singh on most of his popular songs and flicks. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh is seen romancing Akshara Singh in the episode 'Paatar Chhitar.' It's no surprise that the outcome was a smashing success. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo had incredible chemistry. The song 'Patar Chitar' has been released on Web Music's YouTube account. So far, this song has received millions of views and several comments.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This smash hit is from the film Sartaj Sarkar.Paatar Chhitar is one of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's most popular songs.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In this song, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh share romantic moments. In the song's video, Akshara Singh is dressed in a saree, while Pawan Singh is dressed in a T-shirt. Pawan Singh performs this song. The song was a great hit and is still highly popular.
     

