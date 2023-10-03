Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song is making fans go crazy-WATCH

Bhojpuri Video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's song 'Jharvaiya Bina jharna hmar Jhare A Daiya' from the movie Dhadkan goes viral on YouTube with 16M views plus views.

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri industry power couple, never fail to please their fans and follwers. Their enticing chemistry in Bhojpuri tunes has listeners going berserk.



Their bedroom passion is causing mayhem on social media once more. Everyone is going nuts since the video is so daring and sexy. (WATCH VIDEO)

They're making out to the tune of 'Jharvaiya Bina Jharna Hmar Jhare A Daiya.' Akshara looks stunning in a golden and pink saree. The couple's relationship is igniting the Internet.



Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's sexy video is capturing the hearts of viewers. This video has gotten over 16 million views to far.

Fans are also showing their appreciation in the comments section. The pair is no longer seen together owing to their divorce, but their old recordings continue to go viral and break all records set by other on-screen couples.

