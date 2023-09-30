Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song 'Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji' goes VIRAL

    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh’s hot video is winning fans’ hearts. Their song 'Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji' from the movie Pawan Raja went viral on YouTube.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh: The Bhojpuri industry is constantly expanding. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, the on-screen duo, never fail to please their admirers.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their enticing chemistry in Bhojpuri tunes has listeners going berserk. Their bedroom passion is causing mayhem on social media once more. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's sensual relationship is wrecking havoc in this video. Everyone is going nuts since the video is so daring and sexy.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are romancing while listening to the song 'Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji.' Akshara Singh looks stunning in a golden and blue ensemble. The couple's romantic video is igniting the Internet.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's sexy video is capturing viewers' hearts. This video has gotten over 32,478,542 views to far. Fans are also pouring their hearts out in the comments section. 

    L2E-Empuraan: Makers drop launch video of Mohanlal starrer; to go on floors on Oct 5

    Who is Ravinder Chandrasekharan? Did his wife Mahalakshmi call him a cheater? Read this

    The Kardashians: Kim-Kourtney's scandalous feud to Timothee Chalamet; know what is in THIS season 4

    Alia Bhatt recalls struggling days says, "Mahesh Bhatt had no money, bunch of flops, alcoholic"

    ‘Davangere express’ famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10?

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023: 5 AMAZING deals on Motorola phones you shouldn't miss

    5 things to avoid first thing in the morning

    'No boarding school! It's German President's seat': German Envoy to India points error in an ad

    L2E-Empuraan: Makers drop launch video of Mohanlal starrer; to go on floors on Oct 5

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Canoeing stars Niraj Verma, Binita Chanu and Geetha Parvathy cruise into finals

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

