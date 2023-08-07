Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song 'Bhar Jata Mor....' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's song 'Bhar Jata Mor Dhodi Pasina Se' goes viral on YouTube with over 13M views and over 500 comments.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are two of the most well-known Bhojpuri cinema actors who have consistently delivered outstanding performances.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their song "Bhar Jata Mor Dhodhi Pasina Se" has become a smash hit among Bhojpuri music fans. Their smouldering chemistry has made headlines. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is an instant smash due to its ideal combination of upbeat sounds and deep vocals. The connection between Pawan and Akshara, however, is what makes the song stand out. Their passionate and seductive chemistry has set the screens on fire, making it a pleasure for the watchers.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh have collaborated on several Bhojpuri songs. The crowd has always admired their on-screen connection.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They've taken it to a whole new level in "Bhar Jata Mor Dhodhi Pasina Se." The way they gaze at each other and touch. Everything about them screams chemistry, including the way they dance together.
     

    article_image6

    Pawan Singh appears in the song sporting a green shirt and pants, while Akshara Singh wears a green saree. How she flaunts her curves in the pink attire will captivate the audience.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their facial expressions, body language, and the way they coordinated their dancing motions were all spot on. "Bhar Jata Mor Dhodhi Pasina Se" is a song from the film Pawan Raja sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Pandit.

